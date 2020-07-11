Ghanaian comedians, Funny Face and Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’, took their beef to another height by almost trading blows on the set of UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ on Saturday, July 11.

The two actors, who have for months been on each other’s neck, were in the studios of UTV for an exclusive interview but they nearly exchanged blows.

It could be recalled that Funny Face accused Lil Win, Kalybos and Bismark the Joke of badmouthing him, resulting in his wife breaking up with him and bolting with their twin children.

Since then, the two actors have been on separate media platforms to defend themselves.

United Showbiz brought them together for the first time but it was clear they were not ready to patch their differences.

”There are some people you need to disinfect in your life…Kwadwo, you’re fake. I will beat you mercilessly,” Funny Face said to Lil Win while speaking to host Nana Ama Mcbrown.

It took some efforts from Bulldog, Counsellor Adumata, and host McBrown to separate them and defuse what could have been an embarrassing situation.

Serious confusion at United Showbiz Funny Face & Lil Win almost fight #unitedshowbiz pic.twitter.com/2ukUL2uQb3 — OKAY 101.7 FM (@Okay1017fm) July 11, 2020