Ace actress Pascaline Edwards is mourning the death of her son believed to be in his twenties.

She has taken to social media to mourn the death of her son, identified as Kobby whose cause of death she says is yet to be known.

MORE:

“I’m still confused, shattered speechless, can’t sleep, can’t eat,” she tweeted as she described her current state.

She also shared a photo with her handsome son she captioned ‘My Pain’ with a sad face emoji, which attracted messages of condolence from well-wishers.

Read the post below:

Kobbys death shook me hard… he was such a cool person. May he rest in peace. — Babangida (@Midas_Babs) July 10, 2020

Accept my deepest condolence ma’am. He had such a great personality so we all grieve for this great lost. — Babangida (@Midas_Babs) July 11, 2020