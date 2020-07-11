Pascaline Edwards working on a dress

Ace actress Pascaline Edwards is mourning the death of her son believed to be in his twenties.

She has taken to social media to mourn the death of her son, identified as Kobby whose cause of death she says is yet to be known.

“I’m still confused, shattered speechless, can’t sleep, can’t eat,” she tweeted as she described her current state.

She also shared a photo with her handsome son she captioned ‘My Pain’ with a sad face emoji, which attracted messages of condolence from well-wishers.

Read the post below:




