Ghanaian comedian, Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, amid tears, is begging his friend, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, for a second chance.

This comes after the Togolese International Footballer unfollowed him on Instagram for disobeying him.

Mr Adebayor advised that Funny Face focuses on the future and avoid posting unnecessary things on social media, adding people care and love him.

Funny Face, reacting to Adebayor’s action, went to Instagram to pen a lengthy emotional message as he breaks down in tears in a video.

ALSO READ:

The comedian accepted responsibility for Mr Adebayor’s action and pleaded to be given a second chance for him to prove himself as a better man.