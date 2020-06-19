Ghanaian actor cum comedian, Funny Face, has announced his break from social media to enable him deal with personal issues.

This comes after the actor, born Benson Nana Yaw Boateng, weeks ago revealed the condition that will make him delete his social media accounts and also take a bow from Ghana’s entertainment sphere.

In a video he posted on Instagram, he explained there is a lot going on in his life coupled with plans to reunite with his kids Ella and Bella, hence he has decided to take a break to fix issues.

Watch the video below: