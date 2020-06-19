Funny Face

Ghanaian actor cum comedian, Funny Face, has announced his break from social media to enable him deal with personal issues.

This comes after the actor, born Benson Nana Yaw Boateng, weeks ago revealed the condition that will make him delete his social media accounts and also take a bow from Ghana’s entertainment sphere.

In a video he posted on Instagram, he explained there is a lot going on in his life coupled with plans to reunite with his kids Ella and Bella, hence he has decided to take a break to fix issues.

“ A PURE HEART ❤️ CAN NEVER BE DESTROYED “ 🙏🙏❤️. Hello @funnyfansofficial from today am gonna go off social media for a while just to take a little break .. too much going on now with me trying to get my girls back plus soo many backstabbing and lies going on all in da name of painting me black to da people dat truly love and support my craft .. ONE DAY I WILL TELL MY STORY .. ghetto youth Never give up in dis life .. once there is life der is hope 🙏❤️ Love u all and wish u all da best .. see ya”ll soon 🙏❤️ Saaaawwwwwwwwww ✊ Moraaaaaa … KASOA VANDAMME “ EI GO OVER YOU “ 😊 do u remember what was written at da back of CHORKOR TROTRO BUS .. ? I SHALL RETURN ❤️🙏🕊✊ TO GOD BE THE GLORY …

