National Organiser for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has sent the strongest signal yet against candidates planning to engage in vote-buying in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

According to Sammy Awuku, any candidate who attempts to unduly influence delegates through financial gains will be met with disciplinary action.

This follows growing concerns of some disgruntled party members who have raised concerns about some dealings which they claim are being glossed over by the party over favoritism among others.

Speaking on Top Story, Mr Awuku debunked any such act alleged to be ongoing under his watch.

“We haven’t had any case of vote-buying. From where we sit we haven’t seen anybody that deliberately, actively or inactively inducing people with money,” he said.

He further added that the partiers, will use its internal disciplinary mechanisms to clamp down on any development in that regard.

“Unless these are social media allegations. For us as a national party, we don’t go by social media allegations. Be that as it may, we have clear guidelines. We have a code of conduct and if anybody falls foul of it, we have repercussions and sanctions as well,” Mr Awuku told Emefa Apawu on Joy FM.

The NPP will, this Saturday June 20, 2020, go to the polls to elect the parties candidates at the primaries’ level to lead the various constituencies into the 2020 elections.