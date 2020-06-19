George Akwasi Afriyie has excused himself from the race to be appointed the new Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The Ghana Premier League side is on the hunt for a new CEO following the dissolution of the entire management team which was headed by George Amoako.

The new Kotoko Board is reportedly set to name a three-member committee to look at some shortlisted candidates and it was believed George Afriyie was part of that list.

However, the experienced football administrator, who now runs Division One league side Okyeman Planners, has issued a statement to indicate why it won’t be possible for him to be Kotoko’s next CEO.

According to him, despite the consistent links to the Porcupine Warriors being flattering, he cannot accept the role now because of a commitment he has taken not too long ago.

Below is a statement issued by the former Ghana Football Association vice president: