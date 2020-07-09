Rapperholic Sarkodie has melted the hearts of his fans with a sizzling photo to make up for his absence while in quarantine.

Following accusations he is bankrupt, Sarkodie has tried his possible best to come out flashy, and his fans cannot stop gushing.

His latest photo that caught attention was one he posted on Instagram yesterday which was taken in his home.

He was captured sitting in the boot of his Range Raver with his eyes locked on his phone.

He was wearing a red Gildan T-shirt with ash joggers and matching Nike footwear to complement his look.

Sarkodie, after viewing his picture, admitted he is the swag Lord of the music industry.

Checkout the photo and some reactions from fans: