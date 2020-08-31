Aftermath of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) has been constantly filled with rage from artistes who believe they have been robbed, and this year’s story is no different.

Leading the ‘chaos’ for this year is Afrobeats artiste Kelvyn Boy, who saw Dope Nation exit the premise with his category award.

After being tipped to win the Afrobeats Song of the Year category against EL, King Promise, Darkovibes, Kwesi Arthur, KiDi, Dope Nation, Guilty Beats and Wendy Shay, Kelvyn Boy went home empty handed.

He left home for the Accra International Conference Centre feeling very hopeful, and his energetic performance on stage attested to that fact.

Posting excerpts on his Instagram shortly after his performance, the ‘Mia’ Hitmaker hinted he was feeling spiritual, and also said on his red carpet interview he was looking forward to jubilating at the end of the category mention.

However, he turned red after losing, forcing him to storm out angrily, tearing his trousers in the process.

After pouring some tears on his pillow, Kelyvn Boy has still not come to terms with his loss, and has unfollowed all his fake ‘fans’ to bring him some relief.