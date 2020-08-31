Singer Toni Braxton has one regret – not partying and fooling around more when she was younger.

“I regret not having more sex when I was younger,” Braxton told The Guardian. “I should have drank more. I should have partied more. Smoked more, even. I think my religious upbringing stopped me doing a lot of things that I should have done. It’s not a good look at the age I am now. The way it works is you do that stuff in your 20s and 30s and then in your 40s you’ve earned enough to pay for the therapy.”

Braxton grew up in several religions — all of which looked down on premarital sex.

“When I was seven, my family became very religious,” Braxton told the paper.

“We were Jehovah’s Witnesses; we were Catholic — we tried everything before settling on United Methodist. I asked my mum once what they were searching for and she just replied: ‘It was the ’70s.’ The ’70s were a very religious era. I think a lot of people were looking for the right path.”

The singer doesn’t subscribe to any religion now but adds, “I wouldn’t say I was religious, but I am spiritual. I believe in a greater force.”

In the interview, Braxton described the unbelievable way she was discovered as a talent.

“I was in college and one day I was at the gas station, singing to myself while I filled the car,” Braxton, who’s latest album “Spell My Name” is out now, said.

“The attendant [William E. Pettaway Jr., writer of “Girl You Know It’s True,” by Milli Vanilli] comes up to me and tells me he likes my voice and that he’d like to do some demos with me. I thought it was just a line, but I went with it and here I am. He went on to buy the gas station!”

Braxton realizes the story sounds like a Hollywood myth.

“Nobody believes how I was discovered,” she said. “They think it’s a story for publicity, but it’s absolutely true.