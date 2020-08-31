The Ayawaso East Municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has admonished community members to find local solution to local problems.

Emmanuel Mettle, the Ayawaso East Municipal Director of the NCCE, made this remark during a Social Auditing engagement at Quibatul Mosque premises on the theme ‘Community led Initiatives.’

In his introducing remarks, the Municipal Director explained that the Social Auditing programme is organised under the auspices of the European Union aimed at promoting community ownership of developmental projects, increase awareness of the operations of the local government and empower citizens to demand accountability from duty bearers.

Social Auditing is based on the principle that governance should be carried out as far as possible with the consent and understanding of all concerned.

Therefore, the participation of citizens in the development of their localities through volunteering their time, expertise, labour and resources should be their contribution towards the development of their area.

He added that there must be “Community led Initiatives” that will ensure that project and policies are initiated with the consent of the locals for the projects to meet the needs of the people.

He also advised community members to demand accountability from duty bearers to ensure transparence and accountability. Various actors from the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly were present to answer questions from participants.

A seven – member social Auditing committee was formed to help mobilise the inhabitants to address issues of concern to the people. Topmost was sanitation and the provision of streetlights in the area, the absence of which causes the problem of insecurity due to the creation of youth “bases” in the area .