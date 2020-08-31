Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has been granted her utmost request of becoming a ‘Kumerican’ after taking to social media to join the ‘Kumerica’ trend.

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South constituency, took to social media to ask for the location to the ‘Kumerican’ embassy in Accra and the response was almost instant.

She got her passport processed in under an hour and presented to her remotely; that’s how fast ‘Kumerica’ works.

The Minister made even more time to engage her followers in the comments section.