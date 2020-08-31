Ghanaian actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah, has a different opinion on Kuami Eugene’s win as the Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

A section of Ghanaian music fans were stunned after the Lynx Entertainment artiste won the biggest award at this year’s VGMA.

Ghanaian rapper, Guru stated categorically that he didn’t deserve to win.

Reacting to this, Lil Win disagreed with all those who are opposing the victory of the ‘Angela’ hitmaker.

READ ALSO:

In a post, the popular Kumawood actor said Kuami Eugene deserves to win even the artiste of the world.

He wrote on Twitter: “Please my bars on this #Kumerica can also win Artist of the Year VGMA 22……Or they will say I don’t deserve…..kwasiakwa if it’s yours come for it ….. congrats @KuamiEugene You deserve Artist of the World mpo. Come for a kumerican Passport #wezzyempire.”