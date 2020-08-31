Kuami Eugene, the winner of the Artiste of the Year award at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020, has said that he did not expect to get that far.

Rockstar, as he is also affectionately called, made this statement in his acceptance speech after he was declared the winner of the highly-coveted title.

According to him, he comes from humble beginnings at Fadama and Akim-Oda, and back then, prospects of one day becoming Artiste of the Year in Ghana were dim.

In his own words: “Thank you so much to every Ghanaian out there for supporting the Kuami Eugene project. From Fadama, I did not expect this, charle. I’m not joking.”

The Artiste of the Year Winner went a step further to thank some entities who greatly contributed to his success,

“Thank you so much, Richie Mensah, I will never forget this. God bless you, Lynx Entertainment. And my mother, wherever you find yourself, I have made it,” he said.