President Nana Akufo-Addo has said football and contact sports remain suspended despite the recession of Covid-19 cases in the country.

President Akufo-Addo made this known in his 16th address to the nation on measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Domestic football came to a halt in mid-March but was subsequently cancelled by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] on June 30 after its proposal to play the remaining fixtures behind closed doors was rejected.

Meanwhile, the GFA has scheduled October for the start of the 2020/21 football season.

It will be played in two zones, i.e, Northern and Southern zones.

However, Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC have been given the nod to represent Ghana to participate in the CAF inter-club competitions next season.