The Ghana Education Service (GES), after extensive consultations, has postponed the resumption of the academic year for schools to January 2021.

This includes pupils in nursery, kindergarten, primary, Junior High School (JHS) 1, as well as Senior High School (SHS) 1 students.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced this in his 16th televised address to the nation on the updates of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He noted appropriate adjustments will be made in the curriculum to ensure nothing is lost from the previous year.

Meanwhile, JHS 2 pupils and SHS 2 students are expected to resume on October 5, 2020, to December 14, 2020, to complete their academic year.