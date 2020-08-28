About 15 pupils of the Holy Spirit School in the Volta regional capital have been hospitalised over suspected food poisoning.

The pupils, who are receiving treatment at the Ho Municipal Hospital, reportedly developed symptoms after eating food believed to be from the government’s free hot meal.

The Ho Municipal Director of Education, Raphael Amenyo, confirmed the situation in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

He noted that a delegation has been sent to the facility to check on them and assured they were responding to treatment.

“Some of them have stomach problems, a number of them were rushed to the Municipal Hospital but the time we got to the hospital some were at the OPD and others were at the emergency ward receiving treatment,” he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo during his 15th televised address to the nation on Sunday, August 16, 2020, said all 584,000 final year Junior High School (JHS) pupils across the country are to receive one hot meal each day.

This was after he received reports that JHS pupils were going hungry in complying with COVID-19 protocols.

The cost per head for the hot meal has been pegged at GHS3.50 with pupils served ‘waakye’ or jollof with egg as well as banku.

Listen to Mr Amenyo in the audio attached above: