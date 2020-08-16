Final year Junior High School (JHS) pupils in schools preparing to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will enjoy free meal from government.

President Akufo-Addo this during his 15th televised address to the nation broadcast on Sunday, August 16, 2020 said all 584,000 final year JHS pupils across the country are to receive one hot meal each day.

This was after he received reports that, JHS students were going hungry in complying with COVID-19 protocols.

Based on this backdrop, the President he has instructed the Gender Minister Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison to begin preparations to ensure that, as from 24th August up to 18th September all 584,000 JHS students hundred and forty-six thousand (146,000) staff, both in public and private schools, be given one hot meal a day.

“This is to ensure full observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols” President Akufo-Addo added.