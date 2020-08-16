The Confederations of African Football [CAF] has announced the postponement of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers due to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers was scheduled to be played from September 3-5 for the first leg, and 10-12 September 2020 for the return leg.

However, coronavirus outbreak forces the postponement of these games and CAF was compelled to do so in order to preserve players’ health.

“Due to travel restrictions across parts of Africa as a result of COVID-19, the qualifiers for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica/Panama 2020 scheduled for September 2020 has been postponed.” CAF wrote in their official website.

Meanwhile, CAF is yet to reveal the new updates for the qualifiers as the Football Association said to be “monitoring the situation closely” before releasing a new calendar.

As a reminder, two African national teams will have to represent the country in the competition which will hold from January 20th to February 6th in Costa Rica and Panama.