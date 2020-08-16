Tertiary institutions are expected to re-open on August 24, 2020 for continuing students for academic work to continue, President Akufo-Addo has said.

Delivering his 15th national address on measures being taken against the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday August 16, 2020, President Akufo-Addo said the decision to re-open all tertiary institutions follows “an extensive stakeholder consultations.”

“After extensive stakeholder consultations, the decision has been taken for continuing students in these tertiary institutions to return to school, on 24th August to finish their academic year.”

Pre-tertiary schools remain closed

President Akufo-Addo said the Ministry of Education continues to engage the Ghana Education Service (GES) and all relevant stakeholders to conclude discussions on the modalities surrounding the re-opening of our pre-tertiary schools.