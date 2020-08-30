The Government of Ghana has announced the reopening of schools for Senior High Schools (SHS) continuing students who were not able to complete their academic year to finish.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced this while addressing the nation for the 16th time on measures his administration has put in place to fight Covid-19.

According to him, SHS 2 and Junior High School (SHS) 2 students will return to school from October 5 to December 14, 2020 to complete their academic year.

“I will now address the question of the re-opening of our schools. With continuing students in the University of Cape Coast, the University of Health and Allied sciences, Technical Universities, and some other Colleges returning to school almost a week ago, to finish the academic year, the decision has been taken by the Ghana Education Service after consultation with the relevant stakeholders, for SHS 2 and JHS 2 students to return to school from 5 October to 14th December 2020 to complete their academic year,” he said.

He also disclosed how many weeks the students will be in school:

“With Junior High Schools operating with class sizes of thirty (30), and Senior High Schools with class sizes of twenty-five (25), SHS 2 and JHS 2 students will be in school for ten (10) weeks to study, and write their end of term examinations.

“SHS 2 students in boarding houses are to return to their various dormitories on 5 October, whilst day students, respecting fully the COVID-19 protocols, will commute from home to their respective schools on the same date. Prior to reopening, all Junior and Senior High Schools will be fumigated and disinfected. Just as was done in the case of final year university, JHS and SHS students, all JHS 2 and SHS 2 students, as well as all teaching and non – teaching staff, will be given reusable face masks. Each School will be provided with Veronica Buckets, gallons of liquid soap, rolls or tissue paper, thermometer guns, and 200 mils containers of sanitizers. JHS 2 students will be given one hot meal a day.”