The government has announced the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport to international traffic on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced this during his 16th address to the nation on measures put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is after a thorough work by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health.

The President said he is satisfied with the measures put in place to prevent the importation of coronavirus.

“Fellow Ghanaians, I am glad to announce that Kotoka International Airport will reopen and resume operations from Tuesday, 1st September 2020. This decision has been communicated to international airlines across the world.After weeks of thorough work, I am satisfied that it is safe to do so” he said.

He said passengers must be in possession of negative Covid-19 test result and test should have been done not more than 72 hours before the scheduled time of the flight.

Kotoka International Airport has introduced and enforced new measures to prioritise the health and safety of passengers and staff, including temperature checks, the wearing of face masks mandatory, physical distancing protocols in the airport and on-board aircraft, and the increased use of sanitiser.

It has been well-established that the very first cases of COVID-19 in Ghana were imported into our shores. We are determined to make sure this scenario does not recur. The commitment to ensuring that the gradual easing of restrictions, including the reopening of our airports, does not lead to the importation or resurgence of the virus into our country, is firmly in place. That is why the following measures have been taken and duly communicated to airlines wishing to resume flights to Ghana:

any passenger arriving in Ghana must be in possession of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin. The test should have been done not more than seventy-two (72) hours before the scheduled departure from the country of origin. All airlines have been instructed to ensure compliance with this directive for all passengers wishing to travel to Ghana, and those airlines who fail in this regard will be duly sanctioned; disembarking passengers must do so wearing face masks; upon disembarking from the aeroplane, each passenger will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport terminal, at a fee to be borne by the passenger. The test result will be available within thirty (30) minutes; children under the ages of five (5) will not be required to undergo testing at the airport passengers, who test positive for COVID-19, will be handled by the health authorities for further clinical assessment and management; passengers, who test negative, can, thereupon, enter Ghana to go about their lawful activities, and will be advised to continue to observe COVID-19 safety precautions during their stay in Ghana.

The Ministries of Information, Health and Aviation, and their respective agencies- the Ghana Health Service, the Ghana Airports Co. Ltd., and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority – will spell out in further detail the protocols surrounding the re-opening of our international airport, and the procedures to be adhered to by passengers arriving in Ghana at the COVID-19 media briefing tomorrow, Monday, 31″ August.

However, Ghana’s borders, by land and sea, will continue to remain closed to human traffic until further notice.