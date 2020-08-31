Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings of some 86,478 graduates from accredited tertiary institutions to be enrolled for Service for the year 2020/2021.

In a press release, the scheme said registration and validation of service personnel will begin on Thursday, September 3, at all centres of the NSS across the country.

Service for enrolled graduates, according to the press statement, officially commences on September 7, 2020.

Read below details of the press statement: