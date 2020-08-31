A fitting shop owner was left numb after a 56-year-old man was found dead in front of his workplace on Sunday evening.

Residents of Tapa Abotoase in the Biakoye District of the Oti region said the deceased was for some days wandering aimlessly in the vicinity.

A quick call was made to the district police, who, together with the assemblyman, Abdullah Aminu, retrieved the body.

After a search, two identification cards in his trouser pocket identified the deceased as Samuel Akune Coffie or Videka Kofi Samuel, who hails from Pasa in the Nkwanta District.

Confirming the issue to Adom News, Inspector Alfred, in charge of Abotoase Police Station, explained a psychiatric form was found in his pocket, cementing claims he is mentally unstable.

The body has been conveyed to the Worawora Government Hospital while police have began the process to trace his family.