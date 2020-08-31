Rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, disclosed the gender of his baby with actress Fella Makafui during his performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) which took place over the weekend.

The AMG Music signed-artiste, after signing in with a solid freestyle, told the world that his new baby is a girl though he is yet to post a picture of her on social media.

“Somebody tell my daughter Daddy is a legend,” he said while performing at the auditorium that was graced by many entertainment players.

He continued to eulogise Fella Makafui for tying the knot with him.

Daddy still dey preach daddy is a reverend and your mummy is an incredible person and I hate to say this but she is a queen and you are a princess, he noted.

Watch the video below: