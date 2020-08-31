Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed, has reiterated that he would have won the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League golden boot.

The former Asante Kotoko player, before the truncation of the football season, scored 11 goals.

Despite declaring Inter Allies forward, Victorien Adebayor as the winner of the golden boot, the 32-year-old believes he would have emerged as the top scorer of the season.

“I would have been the Goal King if the 2019/2020 season had ended successfully,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

He previously played for Tema Youth, Amidaus Professionals, Real Tamale United and Wa All Stars (now rechristened Legon Cities) in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old has also had spells abroad with French side OGC Nice (2007-2008), Mexican club Murcielagos (2016-17) and most recently Tanzanian outfit Azam (2017-18).

He earned a recall to the Black Stars for a 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sudan in March, after a long absence which dates back to 2007.

The games were later postponed due to the Covid-19 situation, denying him a possible first national outing in 13 years.