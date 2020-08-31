Former Asante Kotoko striker, Yahaya Mohammed, believes pricing midfielder, Justice Blay $100,000 is ridiculous and unreasonable.

Blay was scintillating in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season with Asante Kotoko.

The 28-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors on a long season loan deal.

However, the midfielder has returned to his parent club, Medeama SC after the season was truncated due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Ahead of Kotoko’s Caf Champions League campaign next season, Maxwell Konadu, who is the head coach of the side, has demanded for the services of the midfielder with reports suggesting that Kotoko must cough over $100,000 to sign the midfielder permanently.

According to him, the price tag is unreasonable insisting that “we are not in normal time due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

“The $100,000 price tag on Medeama SC’s Justice Blay isn’t reasonable,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“We aren’t in normal times, looking at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If the player wants to play Kotoko, both clubs should sit and discuss the future of the player but the price tag for me is unreasonable,” he added.

The 28-year-old emerged as Kotoko’s best player in the league, bagging five man of the match awards.

Blay scored twice in 13 appearances for Kotoko with the notable finish in the premier league game against Hearts of Oak where he nodded home the opener in a 2-1 victory.