Reverend Obofour, the Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, has gifted his wife, Ciara Antwi, a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

The new car was gifted to his wife, who is popularly known as Obofowaa, as part of the celebration of the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary.

Obofour and Ciara got married in a simple wedding ceremony on August 29, 2010, making last Saturday, August 29, 2020, exactly 10 years since they married.

In celebration, Obofowaa took to social media to share some throwback photos from their wedding, accompanied with a lovely message to her husband.

But the celebration did not just end there as her wealthy husband splashed money to acquire a 2020 G-Wagon for her.

In a video, the G-Wagon is seen parked inside their house with Obofowaa’s friend Ayisha Modi urging her to go and drive.

Obofowaa obliged and went to sit in the car to have a feel of it with Modi showering praises and blessings on Obofour.

In the video is Obofowaa’s first son, Junior, who was playing around the car while their first daughter was heard asking her mother to allow her join their test drive.

Check it out below: