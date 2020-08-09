Ciara Antwi, the wife of Reverend Obofour of Anointed Palace Chapel fame, has penned a lovely letter to her husband ahead of their wedding anniversary.

Obofour and Ciara, who is popularly known as Obofowaa, got married in 2010 and will be celebrating their 10th anniversary on August 29.

Three weeks to the time, Obofowaa has already started gearing up for the celebration and she decided to share a loved-up photo with the husband.

Accompanying the photo was the love letter in which she recounted how she met her husband and how he has been a blessing to her.

Obofowaa also assured her husband of her love, saying: I woke up today reminiscing on the first day we met. I still remember the first day you saw me I just knew we were going to be soul mates.

Our 10th Anniversary is in a few weeks and the love we have for each other hasn’t changed. You have blessed me with so many things I can’t make a count of.

I love you my KING, continue to stay true to me and your lovely family and the church. My KING I LOVE YOU 29-08-20 .Good morning my lovely family and friends.