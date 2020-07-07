Ciara Antwi, the wife of Reverend Obofour, the Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, has flaunted a Porsche and other new cars in their house.

Her husband is undoubtedly one of the Ghanaian pastors who owns some of the most expensive luxury cars.

From time to time, Obofour adds to his expensive fleet of cars and the latest photos from the wife show he has added new cars.

In the new photos, she could be seen standing in front of the white-coloured Porsche.

READ ALSO:

Parked to her right under a shed were a black-coloured Escalade SUV and a black-coloured Lexus 4X4.

The first of the photos had Obofowaa standing alone in front of the Porsche while the second photo had her and her six-year-old daughter Lawrensa.

Interestingly, Lawrensa looked all-grown and even looked more like her mother’s mate.

Sharing the photos, Obofowaa described her daughter as her twin partner, adding that she loves her very much. “With my twin sister I really love her paa 6 years girl but she is my twin partner ❤❤,” she wrote.

Check it out: