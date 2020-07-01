Founder and Leader of Anointed Chapel Palace, Rev. Kweku Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Obofour, is a man of God on the altar and the very romantic man at home.

Obofuor has made some assurances to his wife saying, “my small baby, my lover one, the one I love so much and I swear I can die for you,” he assured her.

The wife, Queen Ciara, then replied, saying “I love you honey… my soulmate” and Obofour said to her “and my God” after which they blew a kiss to their camera.

The man of God also seized the moment to confirm he’s given birth to triplets a few weeks ago when he said: me I dey plus my wife, the hottest girl in town, mother of five, she looks like a 21-year-old.

Watch the loved up moments of the couple in the video below: