Budding musician, AY Poyoo has gained yet another recognition from South African top music star, Sho Madjozi after the former requested for a collaboration with the latter.

AY Poyoo gained similar recognition when he had a conversation with American actor and comedian, Michael Blackson.

Poyoo, popularly known as the ‘GOAT’ who claims to be the face of GH rap, mentioned Sho Madjozi in a tweet requesting for a song together.

ALSO READ:

He pleaded with fans and followers to retweet till the lady musician gets the message.

Days after his request, Sho Madjozi using fire and laughter emojis replied his tweet, asking if he was the same “I am the goat” guy.

Elated Poyoo was quick to reply: “Yes the one and only goat.”

Find the Tweets below:

Wait aren’t you the guy of “I’m the goat mmeeeee” ? 😅🔥 https://t.co/gmT8GlQcoJ — #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) June 30, 2020