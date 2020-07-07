A political scientist with the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has sent a message to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate of John Mahama for the 2020 presidential election.

According to him, the NPP, particularly the foot soldiers, must not fall for the trap of committing political suicide, by saying nasty things about the woman’s appointment.

To him, if that happens, it that may be interpreted as an attack on women.

READ ALSO:

“If the NPP foot soldiers say nasty things about the woman, it may hunt their electoral fortunes once a critical mass of women decides to counteract, by forming a constituency in support of their own,” he posted on his Facebook post.

Speaking on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s selection, Prof Gyampo said it is historic in several respects.

Check out his full post on Facebook below: