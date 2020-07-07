Hiplife musician Castro Under Fire disappeared exactly six years ago.

The incident happened while he was jet-skiing with one Janet Bandu during a holiday with Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan at Ada Estuary.

While the jet ski involved in the accident was recovered on the same day of their disappearance, their bodies were not found despite a search by the police. The pair remain missing to date.

According to the law, he would be declared dead in 2021 if he is still not found.

Though his return is almost impossible, many fans of his and close friends have high hopes that he will come back one day.

As we mark six years of his absence in the industry, Pulse.com.gh has compiled a list of six of his hottest and chart-topping songs.

Note: The songs are not arranged in any other.

1. ‘Odo Pa’ feat. Baby Jet & Kofi Kinaata

2. ‘African Girls’ feat. Baby Jet (Asamoah Gyan)

3. ‘Seihor’ feat. D-Black

4. ‘Toffee’

5. ‘She Dey Do Me’

6.’Makoma’ feat. Kwabena Kwabena