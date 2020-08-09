Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’, has revealed the age of Kumawood actor, Samuel Nana Yaw, popularly known as Yaw Dabo.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Friday, the controversial politician said Yaw Dabo should not be seen as a small boy because of his midget-like stature.

According to him, Yaw Dabo is almost 40 years old and should not be taken for granted or mocked for his diminutive stature.

READ ALSO:

“How do you determine someone is young or old by just seeing the size. Do you know Yaw Dabo, the Kumawood actor? He is almost 40 years and so someone like Yaw Dabo has registered and so if you meet him at a polling station, you will just ask him to leave by trust me, he is even older than you, OB,” he said.

Chairman Wontumi’s comment was in reaction to claims by some people, believed to be from the opposition party, that minors were registering without being challenged in the Ashanti region.

But the NPP stalwart, who is bent on winning all 47 parliamentary seats in the region, described those assertions as pure propaganda and should be ignored.

He rather advised that those with questionable history should be made to go through proper scrutiny by filing challenge forms and interrogating them.

To him, people shouldn’t jump into conclusions on the mere basis of a person’s stature.