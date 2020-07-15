Kumawood actor, Samuel Nana Yaw, popularly known as Yaw Dabo, made a scene when a restaurant run out of food at a buffet.
The actor, in a video sighted on Instagram, disclosed he paid 100 euros and cannot leave anything to chance.
Though the workers assured him the warmers will soon be filled upon a confrontation, he just didn’t seem happy with the situation.
Even when being offered alternatives, he insisted he wanted beef which was not readily available.
Displeased Dabo switched from speaking English to ‘Twi’ to explain his situation better, adding he must eat to his satisfaction.
Watch the video below: