Ghanaian international, Mohammed Salisu, is closing in to join Premier League side, Southampton from Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been impressive for the La Liga side and is being chased by several clubs in Europe.

French Ligue 1 side, Rennes had been the main competition for the centre-back but President of the club has openly said Salisu prefers to play in the Premier League next season.

He has a £10.9million buy-out clause and Southampton have a deal in place with Valladolid to sign the 6ft 3ins centre-back.

All that remains ahead of his signing is for Salisu to obtain his work permit.

He is yet to be capped by Ghana.

There have been attempts to have him join the Black Stars in very recent assignments but the youngster is yet to avail himself.

Salisu has featured in 31 games for his Spanish outfit and has chipped in with one goal and one assist.