Pregnant YouTube star, Nicole Thea, died along with her unborn son from a suspected massive heart attack, her family said today.

The deceased, who was eight months pregnant with son Reign, passed away at home in Hexborough, Yorkshire, on Saturday morning after complaining to her boyfriend Global Boga that she was suffering chest and back pains.

The tragic star said she was also having difficulties breathing in the weeks before the tragedy.

Nicole had previously told her 250,000 followers she felt like something was killing her from the inside and that she was dying in the last few weeks.

Now her uncle has revealed that the family believes she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Charles Murray said: “From what I heard at the moment, we think she had a massive heart attack.

“She had it in her house and she was telling her partner that she had pains in her chest and her back.

“Nicole was saying that she was struggling to breathe. She was struggling with her chest – she had a pain in her chest.

“It is so surreal as she was so young. It is such a shock. It has really, really shaken us all up.”

Mr Murray said his niece was a dancer and had no known health issues.

“She is a dancer and we don’t think she had any underlying health problems,” he said. “It is terrible. But we won’t know for sure until we have the post-mortem.”

Her heartbroken mother Samantha Antoine confirmed the double tragedy on Sunday, saying “Our hearts are truly broken.”

In the post written on Instagram, she said: “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and [partner] Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.

“Nicole [had] pre-scheduled a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.

“As a family, we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you.”