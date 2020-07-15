Ghanaian actor and comedian, Funny Face, has shown that he is not friends with international footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor, for nothing.

Funny Face has proved that he is also in the league of the ‘big boys’ when it comes to rich celebrities in Ghana.

In a photo, Funny Face was seen sitting comfortably in his RV bus which has a living room, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom.

He was seen with luggage as he sat in the kitchen of his bus and posed for the camera.

This photo comes after Funny Face publicly begged his ‘guardian angel’, Mr Adebayor, to forgive him and follow him on social media.

The photo of Funny Face in the bus has got his fans excited about the financial status of the actor.