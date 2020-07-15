Actor Segun Arinze has revealed that he developed a fear for swimming from a young age after he almost drowned.

In order to overcome the fear, the actor was advised by actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, to practice swimming.

At Ned Nwoko’s house, Mr Arinze could be seen swimming in the pool but appeared terrified.

He wrote: “When I was a young boy I tried to learn swimming in Asaba Delta State and one boy tried to drown me when we got into a fight at the river where we used to play.

“Ever since I had a terrible phobia for swimming and ran away from any pool. So you can imagine me trying the swimming ropes many years after when @princenednwoko insisted I overcome the phobia by being my instructor thank you Distinguished Sir. Omo no be small thing ooo. See fear!”.