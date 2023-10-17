Ace Nigerian actor, Segun Arinze says film is a tool for change in governance.

The actor who was in Ghana for the African Movie Academy Awards press soirée held on Sunday at the IBIS Style Hotel says he believes that film is able to unite Africa.

“Film always unites, ignites passion, it becomes the voice for the masses, the downtrodden. They use it as a platform to say we can relate to what we saw in this film. Film is a veritable thing for a change in governance,” he said in an interview with Joy Entertainment.

Asked whether that change has been seen in Africa, Segun Arinze noted that change is a gradual process that is not expected to happen immediately.

He therefore encouraged filmmakers to be consistent with knocking on the doors of government, adding that they will eventually give a listening ear.

“It is a gradual process, it is just that sometimes the leaders also play deaf and dumb and pretend that they are not seeing but they see.”

This year marks the 19th year of the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, actor, Kofi Adjorlolo has expressed disappointment in Ghana for not getting a single nomination at this year’s event.

According to him, Ghana’s failure to secure a nomination at the continental film awards ceremony was shameful and a testament to the fallen film standards in the country.

“I’m not happy. It doesn’t make me happy. And actually, I should be ashamed. Apparently, I am not a filmmaker, I am not a producer, and this is so shameful. We have done films in this country since last year, most of the films are not up to standard. It clearly shows and this is it because if they were up to standard, AMAA will definitely nominate one or two films from Ghana,” he said.

