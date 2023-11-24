Ghana’s 3D animated film, ‘Asantewaa,’ has secured the Africa Narrative Change Award at the just ended Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) awards in Lagos, Nigeria.

Creative Director at Mills Media Limited, Jesse Sunkwa-Mills accepted the award which includes a $5,000 cash prize.

The award which was introduced this year is a collaboration between Africa No Filter and AFRIFF, aims to reshape perceptions of Africa by showcasing its dynamism.

The ‘Asantewaa,’ film that narrates the Asante Kingdom’s resistance against British colonial powers, led by the iconic Nana Yaa Asantewaa I, Queen Mother of Ejisu.

The film features Ghanaian television star Nana Ama McBrown as voice to the lead character, Yaa Asantewaa, while rapper and songwriter Eno Barony crafted an electrifying soundtrack that complements the vivid 3D animation.