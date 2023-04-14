Tiktok star, Asantewaa has dashed the hopes of Ghanaian artistes who intend to seek her services to promote their music.

According to her, she no longer promotes music because the artistes cannot afford her charges.

TikTok celebrities have made quite a fortune promoting newly-released songs of artistes. They reportedly charge GH¢3000 and above for each song.

But, Asantewaa said she made the painful decision to quit because “Ghanaian artistes do not have money”.

“Some artistes still come to my management for music but I have stopped. They don’t have money. Even if you give me one billion I won’t. Now the brand is solid so if you come with an offer that is not in my personal interest, I won’t do it,” she told Nana Romeo of Accra FM.

With her out of the music promotion business, Asantewaa said musicians are really suffering.

“I am like salt, if I’m not part of your song, it won’t be sweet” she bragged.

Asked why she did a free promotional video for Davido, Asantewaa said she is a fan and also enjoys “good music”.

