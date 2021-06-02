Martina Dwamena, daughter of Ghanaian actor, Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, aka Koo Fori, has held a lavish party for her friends, family and loved ones.

The party was to mark her 27th birthday on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

In attendance were celebrities including her father, Koo Fori, comedian Warris among others who graced the occasion to make it a memorable one.

Koo Fori took over the microphone to pray for God’s blessings upon his daughter and wished her well in the years ahead.

Musicians KiDi and Medikal were also present to thrill the guests with spectacular performances.

Father and daughter, who could not hide their joy over the celebration of the milestone, danced their hearts out at the plush ceremony.

Watch videos from the moment below: