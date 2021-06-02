A mother and her daughter have died after a building collapsed on them at Kwabre Kasaamu in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred during a heavy downpour accompanied by lightning on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, around 11:30 pm.

The victims are Maame Akua, 27, and her daughter, Maame Ama, three.

The Assembly Member for the area, Akwasi Attakora Amaniampong, told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that thunder and lightning struck the building during the downpour and collapsed on the deceased.

Although they were three in the room, the mother and daughter got injured and were rushed to the Zion Praise Hospital at Kona-Nkwanta but were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Their bodies have been deposited at the same hospital morgue for autopsy.