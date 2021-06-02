Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Patapaa, known in real life as Justice Amoah, has announced the name of his yet-to-be-born baby.

Patapaa, who is known for his tongue-twisting lyrical prowess, has revealed the baby will be called Spinini.

He disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based 3FM when he confirmed the news of his wife, Miller Liha’s pregnancy.

However, he did not state the meaning or origin of the name as the gender of the baby also remains unknown.

His announcement comes a few days after a video of his wife showing her baby bump popped up on social media, following their marriage on January 2, 2021.