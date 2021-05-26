Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Patapaa, known in real life as Justice Amoah may soon be a father.

His wife, Liha Miller, was seen dancing in front of a mirror and flaunting what looked like a baby bump.

The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker’s wife, in a video posted on her Instagram page, beamed with smiles and showed off her dance moves while recording the moment on her phone.

She danced heartily and gently shook her body from one side to the other but it was quite obvious that she was sporting a ‘bigger tummy’ than usual.

She wrote:

Dancing Home Alone To Loud Music Is Also A Therapy.

Below are videos from her IG page: