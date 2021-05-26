Former Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Akomea, has flaunted his all-grown son to celebrate the youngster’s birthday.

The Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation posed beside his lookalike son, who turned a year older on Monday, May 24. The prominent politician proudly shared the photos along with captions.

”Junior’s birthday. Keep growing, boy,” he captioned the first picture.

In a subsequent post, Mr Akomea expressed gratitude to loved ones and colleagues who showered his son with birthday compliments.

”Thank you all for your kind wishes for Junior on his birthday. God bless us all,” he posted.

Read his post below: