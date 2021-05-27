There are quite a number of natural elements that support hair growth and garlic is a significant part of the lot.

Garlic

Garlic does not only have antimicrobial properties that kill bacteria responsible for hair damage, but also contains Vitamin B-6, Vitamin C, manganese and selenium which collectively promote hair growth.

Here are 6 ways you can use garlic for hair treatment and growth.

Garlic oil

Mince a few cloves of garlic and add to olive oil, coconut oil or any hair oil you use. Leave the mixture to sit overnight. Apply to the scalp and the whole length of your hair, down to its ends. Rinse thoroughly with water after about 20 to 30 minutes.

Garlic and honey mixture

Crush a few cloves of garlic and add it to a considerable amount of honey. Mix together in a bowl until a fine texture. Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair. Allow the hair to soak up all the goodness for about 30 minutes and rinse thoroughly with water.

Garlic juice

Crush and squeeze a few cloves of garlic for its juice. Apply the juice to hair and scalp an hour before bedtime. Massage the latter gently to ensure even application and to increase blood circulation to hair follicles. After 30 minutes, apply about 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil to the hair to reduce the risk of skin irritation. Wear a hair bonnet and leave overnight. Wash away the mixture with your shampoo in the morning.

Garlic hair mask

Crush 8 cloves of garlic and add to 16 tablespoons of coconut oil or any other carrier oil on low heat. Mix gently for a few minutes and take mixture off heat. Strain the mixture and store the oil in a container, preferably a glass container. Apply 2-3 tablespoons to hair and massage gently on scalp. Cover the hair with a bonnet and wash out mixture with your shampoo after about 20 minutes. Repeat this process twice a week for best results.

Garlic Shampoo

Wash and blend all the cloves on 1 garlic bulb with a little water till you get a smooth and creamy paste. Transfer the paste to a bowl and add 1 teaspoon each of peppermint oil, tea tree oil and olive oil. Mix thoroughly with a wooden or rubber spoon. Add the mixture to any organic shampoo in its bottle or transfer to an airtight bottle. Use it 2-3 times a week for best results.

Component of your diet

Eating garlic helps your body fight against low blood pressure and cholesterol, it also slows down or stops the growth of some cancer cells in the body. And yes, it has some properties that promote hair growth. Include it in your diet to enjoy these and many other benefits.

Note however that Sulphur compounds in garlic can irritate the skin and eyes hence garlic hair treatments should be done carefully. Also, if you’re allergic to garlic, consult your doctor before you start any hair treatment involving the use of garlic.