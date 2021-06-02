Singer Rihanna took to Instagram to share these new photos of herself posing in a strapless bra and panties from her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she typed: Been three mins of thinking of a caption…I ain’t got sh*t to say.

It’s been years and fans of the singer and entrepreneur are waiting for her to drop a new single or album but she has turned her eyes away after venturing into fashion.

MORE:

Full photos below: