Photos of the daughter of Ghanaian actor, Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, popularly known as Koo Fori, and her husband have popped up online.

The photos sighted on Instagram capture the marriage ceremony of the beautiful Asantewaa, and her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen.

Asantewaa and husband Jeffrey.

Asantewaa, born Martina Dwamena, is a nurse and Ghanaian TikTok star, tied the knot at 23.

Even though there is very little information about her husband’s work and family, the wedding photos captured the Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen in attendance.

Nana Obiri Boahen with the couple.

Clad in a colourful Kente outfit, Nana Obiri Boahen joined the couple to pose for the camera as they cut their wedding cake.

Though it is not immediately clear if the NPP stalwart is Jeffrey’s father, the photo reveals that there a striking resemblance between them.

The photos which have gone viral have garnered massive reactions from fans and followers.